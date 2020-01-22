Crane Faculty Concert

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will officially open the Spring 2020 semester with the annual Faculty Showcase, on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m., in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater.
The performance will highlight members of Crane's illustrious faculty of scholars and artists. It will include works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Margaret Bonds, Morton Gould, Katherine Hoover, Franz Liszt, Jules Massenet, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and John Steinmetz.
Performers include:
- Instrumentalists: Lauren Becker (horn), John Geggie (double bass), Maxwell Grube (bassoon), Anna Hendrickson (oboe), Julianne Kirk-Doyle (clarinet), Carol Lowe (bassoon), Raphael Sanders (clarinet), Chelsea Tanner (flute)
- Pianists: Gary Busch, Jean Desmarais, Jeffrey Francom, Julie Miller, Ivette Herryman Rodriguez, Young-Ah Tak
- Vocalists: Margaret Chalker (soprano), Donald George (tenor), Deborah Massell (soprano), Feryal Qudourah (soprano), Colleen Skull (soprano), Lonel Woods (tenor)
This concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.
This concert will be broadcast live on the Crane School of Music YouTube channel at the performance time. To view the program and see other upcoming streaming performances, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/academics/Crane/streaming.
About The Crane School of Music:
Founded in 1886, SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music has a long legacy of excellence in music education and performance. Life at Crane includes an incredible array of more than 300 recitals, lectures and concerts presented by faculty, students and guests each year. The Crane School of Music is the State University of New York's only All-Steinway institution. For more information, please visit http://www.potsdam.edu/crane.
