Cuomo asks for authority to close prisons during next fiscal year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo wants the authority to close state prisons. It’s the second year in a row he has made this recommendation.
The 2020-2021 budget he presented Tuesday includes a provision that would give him the authority to close correctional facilities "as he determines to be necessary for the cost-effective and efficient operation of the correctional system."
There are five such facilities between Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. They are in located the town of Watertown, Cape Vincent, Gouverneur and two in Ogdensburg.
The recommendation has local lawmakers concerned.
“It always makes everyone in our community very nervous,” Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly said, “because we’re so dependent on it for our economy.”
The bill doesn’t say how many, or which facilities the governor would close, but it authorizes him to close any prison he chooses as long as he provides at least 90 days notice. That has state Senator Patty Ritchie even more concerned.
“There’s no number listed. It just says any number of facilities can be closed and the year waiting period is waived and it’s down to 90 days,” Ritchie (R-48th District) said. “So, for anyone who works at one of those facilities, they may only get 90 days notice that they’re going to be closed.”
Lawmakers say the jobs at the facilities are very important to the north country economy. But in a statement, Governor Cuomo spokesperson Jason Conwall said, “We have consistently said that prisons are not an economic development program and by right-sizing the system as the prison population drastically declines, we’re already saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars each year.”
Senator Ritchie said she's hopeful the north country will be spared like it was last year when two prisons were closed in other parts of the state.
"The governor has paid attention to the economics of our area," Ritchie said. "I believe he understands what a hit of closing a facility would do in the three counties I represent, and I would be hopeful that that would be one of the things looked at when the decision is made."
Both Ritchie and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk said they're ready to push back against further closures.
“We’re going to fight tooth and nail,” Walczyk (R-116th Assembly District) said. “No question that in Ogdensburg, Cape Vincent, Watertown and Gouverneur these facilities are important and we’re going to keep fighting.”
The union that represents correctional officers is also crying foul.
The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) said in a release that the governor's idea "fails to address the realities of the prison system which he oversees."
“At a time when prison violence is at an all-time high, the governor and the Legislature should be working with us and our members to find solutions to make our prisons safer," NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said. “The last thing we need is incarcerated individuals tightly crammed into prisons, creating nothing more than a powder keg of violence.”
The union says that while the state’s prison population has declined 39 percent in the last 20 years, violence “is at an all-time high” and closing prisons is “clearly not the answer.”
