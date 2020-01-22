Data Privacy Day Summit planned

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Westelcom and Runningboards Marketing are teaming up to present a summit for people concerned about cybersecurity.
Jill Van Hoesen is Westelcom's director of business development and Chris Mooney is general manager of Runningboards Marketing.
They talked about the Data Privacy Day Summit on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for their interview.
The summit is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at Runningboards Marketing on outer Washington Street in Watertown.
You can register and find out more by emailing marketing@westelcom.net.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.