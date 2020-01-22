Eleanor Santoro, 94, of Lisbon

Eleanor Santoro was born in Jersey City, NJ on June 2, 1925 to Veronica and John Krzykalski. She was educated in the Jersey City School System. She married Joseph Santoro in Jersey City, NJ. She worked as a line worker for Colgate Toothpaste in Jersey City, NJ , then after raising her two children Joseph and Eleanor, she returned to the workforce being employed by 5 Corners Bakery in Jersey City, NJ as counter service worker.