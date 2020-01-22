Fort Drum hyped about HyperBowling

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum has just opened its $1.1 million bowling alley renovation to introduce HyperBowling on post.
“We are the only bowling alley in New York that brags 24 lanes of HyperBowl,” Fort Drum FMWR Director Sharon Addison said. “So this is a big deal.”
HyperBowling is a combination of video games and traditional bowling. Players try to hit moving targets on the side of the lane to get points.
"I would equate it to pinball on steroids," Addison said.
The activity is open for civilians off-post too, not just soldiers.
“Anybody that can get on base," Addison said, “who goes to Fort Drum and looks at the access to get on base can come in and use the bowling alley.”
Specialist William Forlifer tried out the new lanes with his friends. He compared HyperBowling to traditional bowling.
“A lot better,” SPC. Forlifer said, “a lot funner now that they’ve updated it a little bit more.”
HyperBowling specialist David Jay explained the hype around the game.
"It doesn't matter your skill level," Jay said. "It's fast, it's fun, it's exciting."
Civilians looking to play will need to bring their license to get on post.
