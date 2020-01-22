Highlights & scores: Lady Warriors vs. Lady Cyclones

Wednesday morning sports wrap
January 22, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 7:57 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Indian River visited Watertown Tuesday for a Frontier League girls’ basketball match-up.

Here are highlights from the video:

- In first quarter action, Adrien Lamora with the pass down low to Jayne Alcock for the basket, giving Indian River an early lead.

- Then, Lamora is the recipient of an assist. She puts it up and in.

- Lamora with the steal and the basket, plus she is fouled on the play. She had 29 in the game.

- Lakaiya Butcher with the dish to Madison Staples, who nails the trifecta.

- Layne Combs with the running one-hander for Watertown.

- Lamora with the rebound and the basket.

- Yerialis Delerme-Cruz nails the jumper for Watertown.

- Then, Staples with another 3.

But it was too much Indian River and the Lady Warriors defeated Watertown 70-23.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Watertown 72, Indian River 61

General Brown 51, Carthage 48

Lowville 86, Immaculate Heart 29

Beaver River 66, South Lewis 56

Lyme 85, Belleville Henderson 39

South Jefferson 41, Thousand Islands 34

Hammond 62, Heuvelton 54

Salmon River 42, Colton-Pierrepont 36

LaFargeville 62, Morristown 24

Girls’ high school basketball

South Lewis 44, Beaver River 36

Lyme 52, Belleville Henderson 29

Indian River 70, Watertown 23

Adirondack 38, Copenhagen 31

Chateaugay 54, Salmon River 20

Saranac Lake, St. Regis Falls -- postponed

Morristown 36, Alexandria 26

St. Lawrence Central 61, Northern Adirondack 56

Massena 53, Norwood-Norfolk 47

Parishville-Hopkinton, Harrisville -- postponed

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, General Brown 0

High school wrestling

General Brown 54, Canastota 29

General Grown 51, Mount Markham 30

Canton 46, Massena 34

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 105, Carthage 65

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.