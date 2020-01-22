Highlights & scores: Lady Warriors vs. Lady Cyclones

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Indian River visited Watertown Tuesday for a Frontier League girls’ basketball match-up.
Here are highlights from the video:
- In first quarter action, Adrien Lamora with the pass down low to Jayne Alcock for the basket, giving Indian River an early lead.
- Then, Lamora is the recipient of an assist. She puts it up and in.
- Lamora with the steal and the basket, plus she is fouled on the play. She had 29 in the game.
- Lakaiya Butcher with the dish to Madison Staples, who nails the trifecta.
- Layne Combs with the running one-hander for Watertown.
- Lamora with the rebound and the basket.
- Yerialis Delerme-Cruz nails the jumper for Watertown.
- Then, Staples with another 3.
But it was too much Indian River and the Lady Warriors defeated Watertown 70-23.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Watertown 72, Indian River 61
General Brown 51, Carthage 48
Lowville 86, Immaculate Heart 29
Beaver River 66, South Lewis 56
Lyme 85, Belleville Henderson 39
South Jefferson 41, Thousand Islands 34
Hammond 62, Heuvelton 54
Salmon River 42, Colton-Pierrepont 36
LaFargeville 62, Morristown 24
Girls’ high school basketball
South Lewis 44, Beaver River 36
Lyme 52, Belleville Henderson 29
Indian River 70, Watertown 23
Adirondack 38, Copenhagen 31
Chateaugay 54, Salmon River 20
Saranac Lake, St. Regis Falls -- postponed
Morristown 36, Alexandria 26
St. Lawrence Central 61, Northern Adirondack 56
Massena 53, Norwood-Norfolk 47
Parishville-Hopkinton, Harrisville -- postponed
High school volleyball
Carthage 3, General Brown 0
High school wrestling
General Brown 54, Canastota 29
General Grown 51, Mount Markham 30
Canton 46, Massena 34
Boys’ high school swimming
Watertown 105, Carthage 65
