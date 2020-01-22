Lowville Food Pantry gets new wheels from Lions Club

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County group is lending a helping hand to another by giving some new wheels.
The Lowville Lions Club officially handed over the keys to a new Chevy van and trailer to the Lowville Food Pantry.
They were both paid for through donations made by the Lions Club and other local organizations, costing nearly $40,000.
The Lowville pantry helps more than 300 Lewis County families and uses a vehicle to make food deliveries and to transport families.
The new van is coming at a good time too. On Friday, their old van broke down for good.
"It threw a rod Friday, we we're coming back from the dump. I'm very grateful to all those that donated and made this possible," said Daniel Taylor of the Lowville Food Pantry.
"It's a wonderful project. Local clubs, local businesses along with the Lions all chipped in and we made a great thing happen," said Tom Spaulding of the Lowville Lions Club.
Taylor says the van and trailer will help the pantry serve the community for years to come.
