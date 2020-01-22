Madeline M. Horvath, 88, of Massena

She is survived by her remaining eight children and nine grandchildren: Helen A. Horvath, Massena; Kathryn M. and Richard Del Guidice, Potsdam; Fred D. Horvath, Las Vegas, NV, and his children: Abby and Tony Scott, Henderson, NV and Luke Horvath, Los Angeles, CA; Frank J. and Era Villaver-Horvath, Henderson, NV; Anthony G. Horvath, Cleveland, OH and his three sons: Anthony Horvath II and Rachel, Buffalo, NY; Dominic and Matthew Horvath, Mayfield Village, OH; John A. and Debbie Horvath, New Hartford, NY and John’s son, John Jr. and Corinne Horvath, North Chesterfield, VA; and stepson Matthew LaShomb, his wife Rahab and three children, Pompey, NY; Patricia M. and James Tyo, Louisville, CO and their children: Madeline Tyo and her fiancé, Dan Hauser, Boulder, CO and Joseph Tyo, Denver, CO; and Barbara I. and Noah Butensky, Rockville Centre, NY and their daughter, Ella Josephine.