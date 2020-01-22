Madeline M. Horvath, 88, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Madeline M. Horvath, 88, beloved mother and grandmother, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Born December 17, 1931 in Beatty, PA, Madeline was the first of four children by Frank Dettore and Katherine Simoncini. After graduating from high school, she moved to Cleveland, OH in 1951. She married Fred D. Horvath on February 23, 1952 in Shoaf, PA. She moved to Massena in July 1959 when her husband was transferred from Cleveland to open the General Motors plant.
Madeline worked for the telephone company in Cleveland, as cafeteria manager for St. Joseph’s School in the 1970s, and as manager of the jewelry department at Ames Department Store in the 1980s.
She greatly enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, cooking and baking. She also attended Mater Dei College. Madeline dedicated her whole life to her nine children, and enjoyed traveling around the country to spend time with her nine grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Fred, in August 1988 and a daughter, Mary Jo, in August 1972.
She is survived by her remaining eight children and nine grandchildren: Helen A. Horvath, Massena; Kathryn M. and Richard Del Guidice, Potsdam; Fred D. Horvath, Las Vegas, NV, and his children: Abby and Tony Scott, Henderson, NV and Luke Horvath, Los Angeles, CA; Frank J. and Era Villaver-Horvath, Henderson, NV; Anthony G. Horvath, Cleveland, OH and his three sons: Anthony Horvath II and Rachel, Buffalo, NY; Dominic and Matthew Horvath, Mayfield Village, OH; John A. and Debbie Horvath, New Hartford, NY and John’s son, John Jr. and Corinne Horvath, North Chesterfield, VA; and stepson Matthew LaShomb, his wife Rahab and three children, Pompey, NY; Patricia M. and James Tyo, Louisville, CO and their children: Madeline Tyo and her fiancé, Dan Hauser, Boulder, CO and Joseph Tyo, Denver, CO; and Barbara I. and Noah Butensky, Rockville Centre, NY and their daughter, Ella Josephine.
She was predeceased by her younger siblings: Rose Dennis, Frank Dettore and Don Dettore. Madeline also is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A devout Catholic, Madeline requested donations be made to Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund, 188 Main St., Massena, NY 13662 or St. Mary’s Church, 105 Cornell Ave., Massena, NY 13662.
Arrangements are with Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Calling hours are from 2:00 -5:00 pm Sunday, January 26, 2020. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church, Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
