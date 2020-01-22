Mary L. Matthie, 62, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arrangements for 62 year old Mary L. Matthie, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of 83 Scovil Road, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
Mrs. Matthie passed away late Tuesday night at Massena Rehab with her family at her side.
A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary L. Matthie.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.