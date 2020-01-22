Massena police: man threatened to kill officers and was released under bail reform

“The new bail reform laws that were put in place on January 1, 2020, are making New York state an unsafe place to live and is causing law enforcement to not be able to protect its citizens. The communities that we serve must help us, speak up and demand change," said Massena Police Chief Adam Love. “It’s not too often do we see someone make a phone call to us from 911, our station and also social media threats. We’re on high alert. We’re aware of this individual. Other law enforcement agencies will understand and see who this individual is so that they can be on alert also.”