NICHOLVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael W. Opal Sr., 66, passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Following his wishes there will be no calling hours, a graveside service at Hopkinton-Ft. Jackson Cemetery will be held at a later date.
On July 14, 1953, Michael was born to the late Joseph and Olgha (Abbria) Opal in Potsdam. He graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton High School.
He married Cheryl K. Olmstead on November 29, 1975 in Hopkinton, together they were blessed with a loving relationship and their son.
For over 21 years, Michael worked at ALCOA where he worked in maintenance. He was a member and a Fire Police of the Hopkinton-Ft. Jackson Fire Department.
Surviving Michael is his wife, Cheryl, his son, Michael W. Opal Jr. of Nicholville, two sisters, Linda Russell of IN and Barbara Opal and one brother, Joe Opal of LA.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his wife at www.hammillfh.com.
