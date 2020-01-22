Morning Checkup: Children’s Miracle Network

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kai Diggs is a Children's Miracle Network champion. That's because he's a fighter.
The 6 year old was on Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment along with his mother, Kianna, and CMN’s Kristin LaClair. He was selected to represent Samaritan’s CMN program.
They talked about the Direct Family Assistance Program that's unique to Samaritan. It helps pay for travel expenses for families of children who get treatment out of the area.
You can find out more by calling 315-785-4053.
