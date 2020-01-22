Noon Concerts in the Chapel are back at SLU

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
St. Lawrence University’s Noon in the Chapel will kick off the second half of the academic year with "A Time of Joyous Reflection" beginning at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, in Gunnison Memorial Chapel. The performance is free and open to the public.
The concert will feature Sondra Goldsmith Proctor, St. Lawrence’s organist and musician-in-residence and will feature the works of Johann Pachelbel, Dietrich Buxtehude, and Camille Saint-Saens.
Parking for chapel events will be in H-Lot, across from Griffiths Arts Center and next to Vilas Hall. There also will be a drop-off location and limited handicapped parking spaces in front of Richardson Hall and at the front of the chapel. Visit www.stlawu.edu/music/venues-and-parking-location-handicapped-access.
For more information, contact the Chaplain’s Office at St. Lawrence University: 315-229-5630 or chapel@stlawu.edu
