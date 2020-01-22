Results of Finn investigation are in; city council members to review this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The results are in of an investigation into a complaint by a Watertown city employee against city manager Rick Finn, but only one person has reportedly seen them.
City attorney Robert Slye has confirmed he received the report by email Tuesday from the independent human resources expert who conducted the investigation. When asked if he could comment about it said “absolutely not.”
After its meeting Tuesday night, the city council went into an executive session that included Slye, Finn, and human resources manager Matt Roy. Finn walked out before anyone else.
A source tells 7 News that council members were told Slye had received the report, but no one besides him had seen it.
Council members will have to go to Slye’s office to read it. All members say they haven’t had the chance to review the document yet. They’re expected to do that by the end of the week.
Mayor Jeff Smith says after council members review the document, they will likely discuss it in executive session.
Officials have scheduled an executive session for 10:45 a.m. on Friday “to discuss the employment history of particular individuals." Who those individuals are is not specified.
He says it’s too premature to say what might happen after that.
The investigation began in the fall after a female department head filed the complaint.
City officials have said there is nothing sexual about it.
7 News learned at the time that the complaint includes more than half a dozen instances and lists a number of witnesses.
There were also reports of various problems at jobs in Sandusky, Ohio, Takoma Park, Maryland and Bay City, Michigan, but Finn reportedly said he was exonerated and that he held employees to high standards.
