A warmer, more pleasant day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's going to be a pretty much average January day.
Wednesday will have highs around 30 degrees, which might feel warm after the wind chills of the last couple of days.
Skies will be partly sunny.
It will be fairly calm for the rest of the workweek.
Thursday will start out in the 20s and warm into the mid- to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
Friday will be pretty much a repeat of Thursday.
Saturday will start with snow, which transitions to rain as temperatures rise into the upper 30s. As temperatures drop overnight, it changes back to snow.
Snow is likely on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 30s.
It will be partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.
