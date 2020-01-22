Watch impeachment trial & local news

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After a rancorous dispute over rules on the first day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, House of Representatives impeachment managers start their opening statements on Wednesday.
CBS News coverage of the proceedings will start at noon or 1 p.m. on WWNY. We'll carry that coverage live.
If coverage overlaps our regular news programs, you can watch local news on sister station WNYF.
No matter what, we’ll make sure your local news is available.
