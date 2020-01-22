Watertown learns from Auburn about Business Improvement Districts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The executive director and assistant director from the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District were in Watertown Wednesday to explain how their district works and answer questions.
The Watertown Downtown Business Association is working to form a business improvement district, also known as a BID here.
A BID collects a tax from property owners and is then used on services like marketing, events, economic development and beautification.
Stephanie DeVito, the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, said their district has been successful.
“It’s been working great. We’ve been in operation for over 25 years,” DeVito said. “So, you can see the support that we’ve had through the years and we just continue to keep growing and it’s all about the partnerships and collaborations that we have with everyone in the downtown district.”
The president of the Downtown Business Association said the organization is finalizing a plan to present to property owners, who will then have to sign a petition saying yes or no on the creation of a bid.
That’s expected to happen in February.
