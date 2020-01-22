Watertown man admits being on drugs when vehicle crashed feet away from home

Police take Steven Tabor into custody on August 22, 2019
By Diane Rutherford | January 22, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 2:15 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 30 year old Watertown man has admitted to driving under the influence of drugs when his vehicle struck a mailbox and came to rest feet away from a home last summer.

Steven Tabor of 517 Hamlin Street pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court Wednesday to driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He also pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny in connection with a case from 2018.

He was ordered to participate in the county's drug court program.

On August 22, 2019, state police were called to 20181 State Route 3 in the town of Watertown after Tabor crashed his vehicle into a mailbox, went onto a neighbor’s property and knocked down trees and shrubs. The vehicle came rest near the neighbor’s house.

A neighbor told 7 News Tabor ran around a house several times before police arrived.

Troopers took custody of Tabor, who was accused with driving under the influence of drugs and driving with a suspended license.

