Antwerp lifts boil water advisory

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - The village of Antwerp has lifted its boil water advisory, but remains under a conserve water order.
That's according to village Mayor Jonathan Cole.
He said tests show the water is safe and he anticipates the conserve order will be lifted shortly since the village's wells are pumping at, or above-normal capacity.
The advisory took effect last Friday due to levels in the village water tower sitting lower than normal.
Cole said a leak in the village’s water line was to blame.
