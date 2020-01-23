The Arc of Jefferson-St. Lawrence has jobs on Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Arc of Jefferson-St. Lawrence has employment opportunities on Fort Drum for individuals with disabilities.
The Arc's Brendan Dirrane say the Arc contracts with Fort Drum to maintain the post's dining facilities and is looking to fill positions there.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The Arc also provides janitorial services and operates the post’s central issuing facility.
You can find out more at thearcjslc.org.
