Brief Classic Movie Blog - Sunrise

I originally watched this film in a silent film class in film school at NYU. The silent film course was a requirement for all students, and I dreaded taking it. I have rarely been so wrong, and so happily surprised. I cannot recall a class or course throughout my seven years of education that taught me more about storytelling-even with a lousy TA who had a Euro Trash accent that made it very difficult for anyone to understand him. The film I remember most from this class is the gorgeous F.W. Murnau film Sunrise subtitled: A Song of Two Humans. It was an American film release with a German director. Coming out in 1927, right before talkies became a thing, it nevertheless had a synchronized sound effects soundtrack, despite the absence of dialogue. Speaking of dialogue, there are very few title cards showing dialogue in this film. It is all told with pictures-and what gorgeous pictures they are. Exquisite black and white paintings artfully composed. This film won three Oscars at the very first Academy awards, including best actress for Janet Gaynor and best cinematography and special artistic achievement. George O’Brien co-stars as Gaynor’s wayward husband who seeks atonement and absolution. O’Brien whose reputation as an actor doesn’t match his co-star, makes up for it with his looks. He’s a handsome guy who is incredibly photogenic. Orson Welles and his direction of Citizen Kane is often credited with being of the first to use the fluid moving camera to help tell the story, but long before that, Murnau used the moving camera beautifully in this film. Sunrise is a graceful, gorgeous visual poem that I am grateful to rediscover again.