Clayton man admits to illegally possessing firearms

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 33 year old Clayton man, who was accused of illegally possessing 14 firearms, has taken a plea deal.
Zachary Gamble pleaded guilty Thursday in Jefferson County Court to two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He's expected to sentenced March 5 to time served.
Gamble was arrested last June after sheriff's deputies said they found the weapons at his Gamble's home while investigating a domestic incident.
Deputies said Gamble had eight unregistered handguns, six unregistered assault rifles, and several high-capacity magazines at his home on State Route 12E.
Deputies said he does not have a New York state pistol permit.
