Crews knock down half of old Perkins building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Half down - half to go.
The demolition of an old brick building on Factory Square in Watertown is moving along on schedule.
Crews have knocked down a little more than half of the building since work began on Monday.
The building is being torn down because of its condition. The bill will be sent to the property owner.
The building one of seven demolition projects Watertown Code Enforcement has scheduled for 2020 as the city fights blight.
The city is currently working on redeveloping the Factory Square area.
