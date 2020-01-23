Edward J. Woods, Sr., 72, of Odgensburg

He later went on to marry Gloria Jean Hall on November 11, 1967, at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington, NY, with Rev. Gilbert Menard officiating. Edward was first employed with Hepburn Hospital and then went to work for Standard Shade Roller in Ogdensburg. Mr. Woods later worked for Diamond International and then resumed his job at Standard Shade Roller where he was warehouse foreman and inventory control manager until his retirement.