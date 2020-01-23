Edward J. Woods, Sr., 72, of Odgensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward J. Woods, Sr., age 72, of Odgensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Per his request, there will be no funeral services and calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Edward is survived by his loving wife, Gloria J. Woods; his daughters, Patty Woods and her companion, James Rheome, of Ogdensburg, NY and Judy LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY; his son, Edward Woods, Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY; two brothers, Nelson Woods and his wife, Cathy, of Ogdensburg and Frank Woods and his wife, Paula, of Lisbon; one sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Woods, of Ogdensburg; a sister-in-law, Linda Woods and a brother-in-law, Donald Moore; four grandchildren, Mike, Bill, Amber and Katelyn and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by three sisters, Carolyn Woods Flanders, Marilyn Yvonne Woods and Kathy Woods Moore and a brother, Armand Woods.
Edward was born on October 1, 1947, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Nelson and Helen (Sovie)Woods. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Mr. Woods then went on to join the Peace Corps, where he was the youngest person from Ogdensburg, NY to ever join.
He later went on to marry Gloria Jean Hall on November 11, 1967, at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington, NY, with Rev. Gilbert Menard officiating. Edward was first employed with Hepburn Hospital and then went to work for Standard Shade Roller in Ogdensburg. Mr. Woods later worked for Diamond International and then resumed his job at Standard Shade Roller where he was warehouse foreman and inventory control manager until his retirement.
Edward enjoyed visiting people, helping others, watching his favorite television shows and motoring around the Ogdensburg area in his cart.
Donations may be made in Edwards memory to St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
