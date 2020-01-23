Edward Wesley Hildebrand III of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward Wesley Hildebrand, III, recently of Parishville, NY, died January 20th, 2020 at River Ledge Rehabilitation Center, after a period of declining health.
Ed was first-born son of Lt. Col. Edward W. Hildebrand, Jr. and Alice L. (Shoupe) Hildebrand. He was eldest brother to Christine (Hildebrand) Marks of El Dorado Hills, CA, the late Kathleen Hildebrand of Santa Rosa, CA, and Frank Hildebrand of Beverly MA.
Ed was a long-time congregant of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton, NY and was very active in their music programs. Ever curious, Ed had a life-long love of reading and learning. He will be remembered for his intelligence, quick wit and sense of humor.
A memorial service is planned for February 1, at 4:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton, NY 3-1/2 E. Main St, Canton, NY 13617
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton, NY (uucantonny.org) and/or United Helpers (unitedhelpers.org).
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with Edward’s care.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
