Governor’s budget includes host of laws he wants passed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has released a $178 billion budget proposal alongside a host of laws he wants to pass - from allowing e-bikes to a ban on single-use Styrofoam containers.
The Democrat has made it a practice to propose multiple new laws with budgets when he submits them to lawmakers in January.
A notable law passed as part of a budget was the $15 minimum wage law in 2016.
The governor has said he uses his budgets to rally attention and support for his top annual legislative priorities.
The Legislature plans to start hearings on the budget next week.
