CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harvey L. Marriam, 62, of Calcium, passed away January 21, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Harvey was born September 26, 1957 in Watertown, son of Richard E. and Leona Cook Marriam. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1976.
On May 19, 1984 he married Michelle Loisell at Stone Presbyterian Church. Harvey was very supportive of his wife Michelle, working wherever she was stationed with the United States Navy. He was employed by the US Navy Exchange System and the Moral, Welfare and Recreation Department. Most recently he was employed with Grenadier Construction.
Harvey enjoyed camping and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted husband, father and pet lover; especially, he loved his dog Brandie.
Surviving besides his wife is his son, Richard Earl Marriam, Calcium, his daughter, Amanda N. Kolb and her husband, Nathan, Liverpool, NY, his siblings, Diane (Robert) King, Shelly(Raymond) Guyette,3George (Sherry) Marriam, all of Watertown, Carol (Mark) Sutherland, Brownville, several nieces and nephews. His sister Cindy Guyette died before him.
Harvey was thankful for the kind care he was given at Samaritan Medical Center and the Walker Cancer Treatment Center, especially from his doctors, Dr. Rechlin, Dr. Johnson, Dr. Deblasio and Dr. McGee.
Out of respect for Harvey’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to the Walker Cancer Treatment Center, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.