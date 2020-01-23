Highlights & scores: basketball, hockey & wrestling

Thursday morning sports wrap
January 23, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 7:24 AM

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a girls' Frontier League-Northern Athletic Conference match-up in LaFargeville as the Lady Red Knights hosted Hermon-DeKalb.

You can see these highlights in the video:

- Off the opening tip, Hillary Jones drives to the tin for the hoop and foul, putting Hermon-DeKalb up 3.

- Then it's Halie Bouchey with the finish down low -- Lady Green Demons up 7.

- LaFargeville answers. Kiana Malveaux hits the baseline floater. LaFargeville down 5.

- Josie Barton drives the lane for 2.

Hermon-DeKalb beat LaFargeville 55-47.

The Watertown Cyclones hosted Lowville in Frontier League wrestling

Before the match, the Cyclones unveiled banners honoring the 81 Section 3 wrestling champs in the school's history.

- At 106 pounds, the Cyclones' Jack Clough pinned Lowville's Trevor Lawton.

- At 126 pounds, Lowville's Micah Roes recorded a tech fall over Watertown's Manuel Gonzalez.

- At 132 pounds, the Cyclone's Tayvon Johnson pinned Lowville's Cole Jones.

- At 138 pounds, Lowville's Michael Hamburg pinned the Cyclone's Tristan Smithers.

Lowville beat Watertown 44-35

Malone was at Canton for an NAC wrestling match.

- Malone’s Alfred McNeil picks up his 100th career win.

- At 182, Canton's Brandon Burray beats Hunter White 10-4.

- At 195, Canton's Caleb Hamilton pins Barshier Robinson.

- At 285, Canton's David Jewtraw pinned Brody Fountain.

- At 99 pounds, Malone's Chase White pinned Noah Curry.

- At 120, Malone’s Alex Recore picks up the win via pin.

- Brock Francis also records the pin.

Canton beat Malone 57-28

Salmon River headed to Massena for an NAC hockey contest.

- In the second period, Eric Mitchell dents the back of the net, making it 1-0 Salmon River.

- Brendan Finnegan ties the game at 1 for the Red Raiders.

- Alex Oakes puts Salmon River up 2-1.

Massena beat Salmon River 5-4 in overtime.

The Watertown Wolves hosted Elmira in Federal Hockey League at the fairgrounds.

- In the second period it was 2-1 Elmira when Dmyeto Dabenko dents the back of the net.

Elmira beat Watertown 6-3.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 56, Sandy Creek 51

Madrid-Waddington 81, St. Regis Falls 35

Harrisville 68, Edwards-Knox 43

Brushton-Moira 63, Saranac Lake 50

Chateaugay 59, Beekmantown 31

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 65, Carthage 23

Lowville 61, Immaculate Heart 34

Hermon-DeKalb 55, LaFargeville 47

Colton-Pierrepont 38, Salmon River 18

Boys’ high school hockey

Islanders 3, Canton 2

Potsdam 3, St. Lawrence Central 1

Massena 5, Salmon River 4

Northeastern Clinton 4, Malone 3

Girls’ high school hockey

Oswego 3, Canton 2

Salmon River 4, Massena 2

Potsdam 7, Islanders 2

Plattsburgh 2, Malone 1

Women’s college hockey

SUNY Potsdam 5, SUNY Canton 2

Professional hockey

Elmira 6, Watertown 3

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Lowville 1

Watertown 3, South Jefferson 1

Beaver River 3, Sandy Creek 0

South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0

High school wrestling

Lowville 44, Watertown 35

General Brown 58, South Lewis 24

Canton 57, Malone 28

