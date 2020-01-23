Highlights & scores: basketball, hockey & wrestling

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a girls' Frontier League-Northern Athletic Conference match-up in LaFargeville as the Lady Red Knights hosted Hermon-DeKalb.
You can see these highlights in the video:
- Off the opening tip, Hillary Jones drives to the tin for the hoop and foul, putting Hermon-DeKalb up 3.
- Then it's Halie Bouchey with the finish down low -- Lady Green Demons up 7.
- LaFargeville answers. Kiana Malveaux hits the baseline floater. LaFargeville down 5.
- Josie Barton drives the lane for 2.
Hermon-DeKalb beat LaFargeville 55-47.
The Watertown Cyclones hosted Lowville in Frontier League wrestling
Before the match, the Cyclones unveiled banners honoring the 81 Section 3 wrestling champs in the school's history.
- At 106 pounds, the Cyclones' Jack Clough pinned Lowville's Trevor Lawton.
- At 126 pounds, Lowville's Micah Roes recorded a tech fall over Watertown's Manuel Gonzalez.
- At 132 pounds, the Cyclone's Tayvon Johnson pinned Lowville's Cole Jones.
- At 138 pounds, Lowville's Michael Hamburg pinned the Cyclone's Tristan Smithers.
Lowville beat Watertown 44-35
Malone was at Canton for an NAC wrestling match.
- Malone’s Alfred McNeil picks up his 100th career win.
- At 182, Canton's Brandon Burray beats Hunter White 10-4.
- At 195, Canton's Caleb Hamilton pins Barshier Robinson.
- At 285, Canton's David Jewtraw pinned Brody Fountain.
- At 99 pounds, Malone's Chase White pinned Noah Curry.
- At 120, Malone’s Alex Recore picks up the win via pin.
- Brock Francis also records the pin.
Canton beat Malone 57-28
Salmon River headed to Massena for an NAC hockey contest.
- In the second period, Eric Mitchell dents the back of the net, making it 1-0 Salmon River.
- Brendan Finnegan ties the game at 1 for the Red Raiders.
- Alex Oakes puts Salmon River up 2-1.
Massena beat Salmon River 5-4 in overtime.
The Watertown Wolves hosted Elmira in Federal Hockey League at the fairgrounds.
- In the second period it was 2-1 Elmira when Dmyeto Dabenko dents the back of the net.
Elmira beat Watertown 6-3.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 56, Sandy Creek 51
Madrid-Waddington 81, St. Regis Falls 35
Harrisville 68, Edwards-Knox 43
Brushton-Moira 63, Saranac Lake 50
Chateaugay 59, Beekmantown 31
Girls’ high school basketball
General Brown 65, Carthage 23
Lowville 61, Immaculate Heart 34
Hermon-DeKalb 55, LaFargeville 47
Colton-Pierrepont 38, Salmon River 18
Boys’ high school hockey
Islanders 3, Canton 2
Potsdam 3, St. Lawrence Central 1
Massena 5, Salmon River 4
Northeastern Clinton 4, Malone 3
Girls’ high school hockey
Oswego 3, Canton 2
Salmon River 4, Massena 2
Potsdam 7, Islanders 2
Plattsburgh 2, Malone 1
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Potsdam 5, SUNY Canton 2
Professional hockey
Elmira 6, Watertown 3
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, Lowville 1
Watertown 3, South Jefferson 1
Beaver River 3, Sandy Creek 0
South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0
High school wrestling
Lowville 44, Watertown 35
General Brown 58, South Lewis 24
Canton 57, Malone 28
