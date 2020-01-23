Home in Adams catches fire Thursday morning

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A home in Adams was heavily charred by fire Thursday morning.
Crews responded to 2 Phelps Street around 8:30 a.m.
A neighbor said they called 911 after they saw smoke, knocked on the door to see if anyone was home, and heard dogs barking.
Initial responders noticed large flames on the first and second floors when they arrived.
A source tells 7 News three people, two dogs, and three cats lived there.
Fire officials say no one was home at the time. There's no word yet on the safety of the animals, but many say they believe the dogs make it out safely.
"There was heavy fire visible on the first floor on the side of the residence, which extended into the second floor," assistant Adams Fire Chief Robert Simpson said. Currently we are conducting an investigation at this time to determine the cause and origin of the fire."
Crews were expected to be on scene for well into the afternoon to make sure all hot spots are put out.
