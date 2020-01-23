Job opportunities on Fort Drum for people with disabilities

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Arc of Jefferson-St. Lawrence has employment opportunities on Fort Drum for individuals with disabilities.
There are more than 10 job openings though a program that's specifically designed for people with disabilities.
The Arc has contracts to maintain the post's dining facilities, operate the post's central issuing facility and also provides janitorial services.
“These jobs are great for people with disabilities because they are great pay, it’s a great supportive environment for anyone with a disability, and it’s a great service to the soldiers out there on Fort Drum because they need us. It’s a symbiotic relationship up there and you’re joining a community and joining the workforce and getting out there and bettering yourself,” said Brendan Dirrane, The Arc of Jefferson-St. Lawrence.
