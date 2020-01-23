Lady Cannoneers hope for a repeat of last year’s success story

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team had a magical ride last season on their way to a conference title.
JCC would like nothing better than to repeat that success this season.
The Cannoneers are 7-7 overall and 4-1 in Midstate Conference play.
The Cannoneers went 20-7 last season on their way to winning the Midstate title. Three players returned from that squad.
This season, Jefferson is coming on strong in the second semester.
"We've had a pretty good start to the second semester," coach Josh Woodward said. "We're 4 and 1 -- we're 4 and 1 in our Midstate play -- and we've done a really good job of just kind of moving the ball and everybody's been working together -- it's been a good start."
There's more from the coach in the video. We also hear from players Alyson Crosby, Chelsey Raven, and Ashlyn Eyles.
The Lady Cannoneers visit Broome Community College on Saturday.
