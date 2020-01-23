CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Costes Paradise, 63, of Carthage, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, after a lengthy and valiant battle with cancer.
Mary passed under the loving care of family, close friends, and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Mary was the daughter of George and Kathryn Costes, also of Carthage, and wife of the late John Paradise, who passed in November 2019. She is survived by her sons John II (JP) and Cole Paradise, her daughter-in-law Morgan Paradise, and her beloved granddaughter Sawyer. A second grandchild is due this spring.
She is also survived by siblings John Costes and his wife Susette of Bedford, NH; and James Costes and his wife Donna, also of Carthage. Her nephew Christopher Costes of Atlanta, GA; niece Laura Costes, of Philadelphia, PA; brother-in-law David A (Bonnie) Paradise of Plattsburg, NY; and sister-in-law Carole T. Monette of Brasher Falls, NY also survive her.
Mary Paradise was a lifelong Carthage resident, and was well known in the greater community. She worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, then alongside her mother and brother at the Superior Restaurant on State Street in Carthage. Later she resumed her nursing career with the North Country Orthopedic Group in Watertown.
Mary was very active in the community. After her parents’ death from cancer, she and her husband dedicated a tremendous amount of time raising money for Relay for Life. Along with her close friend Cheryl Prievo, she was co-president of Carthage Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization and co-president of the Carthage All-Sports Booster Club.
Mary was blessed with many close friendships throughout her life, and her various relationships even developed names: her reputation as “queen” of the “Hyster Systers”, the “James Street Gang”, “The Strife Family Group” and the “Lake Bonaparte Group” attest to how well she was loved in the Carthage area.
Mary’s greatest love, however, was family. She was a loving wife to her husband, a devoted mother to JP and Cole, a trusted friend to her daughter-in-law Morgan, and a doting grandmother to Sawyer. She would do anything for family.
In accordance with her wishes, Mary has been cremated, and her ashes will be mixed with those of her late husband and spread at Lake Bonaparte and on the top of Hog Back Mountain in Vermont, where she and her husband became engaged.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home at 518 State St. in Carthage. Calling hours will be from noon to 3:00pm, with the service immediately afterwards. Mr. Richard Staab will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Jefferson, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown NY 13601. On line condolences may be offered at http://www.bezanillafh.com.
