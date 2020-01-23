Massena police release 911 call of man allegedly threatening to kill officers

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - We now know what a Massena man allegedly said to put village police on high alert.
Police gave 7 News a copy of what they say is Damien Delfosse's 911 call and a social media post. (The full transcript of the 911 call and social media post are below.)
A portion of the social media post reads, "Damien delfosse (sic) who hates cops and would LOVE TO WATCH COPS GET TORTURED TO DEATH."
Delfosse of 250 Hubbard Road was charged this week with a felony count of making a terroristic threat. Police said he was released under the supervision of the probation department because of the new bail reform laws.
Delfosse’s release concerned Massena Police Chief Adam Love so much that he said, "We’re on high alert....Other law enforcement agencies will understand and see who this individual is so that they can be on alert also.”
According to police, Delfosse made several threats through 911 and to the Massena Police Department Dispatch, saying he wanted to kill Massena police officers.
In a recording of one of those calls, Delfosse allegedly told the dispatcher to tell a police officer to "watch his f***g back. Because he just pushed me down the stairs and threatened me on camera so I'm suing the sh*t out of him and if he comes back I'm hurting him...I tell you this right now, he better wear a bullet proof vest."
Chief Love said Defosse’s claim of being pushed down stairs was not backed up by the 5 officers who were on the scene.
Listen to a portion of the 911 call:
Because Delfosse was released, Love criticized the new bail reform laws, saying they're "making New York state an unsafe place to live and is causing law enforcement to not be able to protect its citizens."
The bail reform law eliminates cash bail for most defendants - those charged with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. Defendants are now being issued appearance tickets and told to show back up at court at a later date.
When Governor Andrew Cuomo presented his proposed budget Tuesday, he said the bail reform law is an ongoing process.
Delfosse’s alleged threats against police were made in late October immediately after police settled a domestic dispute between Delfosse and his girlfriend. After going over the threats with the district attorney, police obtained an arrest warrant in December against Delfosse for making a terroristic threat.
How Delfosse was apprehended is a story in itself. He had been on the lam for more than a month. Then his girlfriend called in a burglary at their apartment. When police arrived, they found a young man who had been beaten. He said the burglars did it and then they discovered that the young man was Delfosse.
That alleged burglary happened on Tuesday. Delfosse was at his apartment Thursday.
“There's a worry we have with all individuals that we arraign: are they going to get out? How are we going to protect the community when these individuals are released back into it,” said Love.
Police say Delfosse was indeed beaten in a burglary by two men and both of those men were also released under New York’s bail reform – and are back on the street.
What follows is a transcript of the 911 call police made available to 7 News:
Dispatcher: Massena police department. Dispatcher Brock speaking.
Delfosse: Yeah. What officer just came to Romeo Avenue?
Dispatcher: I'm not sure. Why? What's going on?
Delfosse: You better tell him he better watch his f***g back. Because he just pushed me down the stairs and threatened me on camera so I'm suing the sh*t out of him and if he comes back I'm hurting him.
Dispatcher: What is your name?
Delfosse: Doesn't matter what my f***g name is.
Dispatcher: Oh...(unintelligible)...wait a minute, wait a minute, I understand you said you're going to sue them, so we do need a name.
Delfosse: Well, you know what? The court can find my f***g name. You better tell the court that. 'Cause I'm suing him, and I'm suing every officer that just came here, because they just want to threaten me and make fun of my teeth. And f**k, I already left where I was at. I'm gonna tell you this right now: if I ever see that officer that just came here again, you better tell him to wear a bullet...
Dispatcher: I take it you have a gun then?
Delfosse: Ok, no I don't. But I better, I tell you this right now, he better wear a bullet proof vest. Because I'm gonna f***g pay people to f***g do something to him, because he just threatened to push me down the stairs, and y'all don't want to do anything about it.
Dispatcher: All right. I will let him know. Thank you.
What follows is the text of a social media post attributed to Delfosse and made available to 7 News by police:
“F**k massena pd. Next time a massena pd cop puts his hands on me or even says a word to me I’m going to jail and they won’t make it to there family at night so better calm yo officers down before they get seriously hurt because they not f***n wit a regular massena punk they f***n Witt Damien delfosse who hates cops and would LOVE TO WATCH COPS GET TORTURED TO DEATH SO F**K WIT ME YOU PUSSIES BEAT ME UP AGAIN AND STEAL FROM ME AGAIN AND ILL COME BACK FROM FLORIDA WITH MY WHOLE CREW Bitch ass mutherf***ers.”
