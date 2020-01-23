Massena police release 911 call of man allegedly threatening to kill officers

Delfosse: Well, you know what? The court can find my f***g name. You better tell the court that. 'Cause I'm suing him, and I'm suing every officer that just came here, because they just want to threaten me and make fun of my teeth. And f**k, I already left where I was at. I'm gonna tell you this right now: if I ever see that officer that just came here again, you better tell him to wear a bullet...