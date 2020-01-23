The moral of the mural

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a new mural on the wall at Star Spangled Crossfit in Watertown. Local artist Crystal Sandoval and a junior high school student from Belleville Henderson spent 2 and a half weeks painting the 10 by 10 foot mural of a tree and its roots, with the design of the American Flag incorporated.
Gym co-owner Leo Rogers says the roots symbolize the deep, tight knit community of the gym and the flag because of his love for the nation and the community's proximity to Fort Drum. The gym is having its members sign the mural soon.
“I already talked with our original members who started with us back in 2013 who are still here. They’re going to sign the roots first and then as we branching out we’re going to have members sign the roots and around the roots just showing what they’ve done to help build our tree and how deeply this community is implanted into this gym,” said Rogers.
"It's just very rewarding for me to create art and I always put a little bit of myself in it and I get kind of attached so it's nice to share it with the community as well," said Sandoval.
They will be signing the mural on Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m. Two names are already on the wall - Mary and Rob Dyson, who were killed in a limousine crash in Schoharie in 2018. They were members of the gym.
