2nd of 3 days of House managers’ opening arguments set to begin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - House managers will be back in the Senate Thursday for the second of their three days of opening arguments in President Trump's impeachment trial.
You can watch the CBS News coverage on 7 News. There will also be a link on our homepage to a live stream of the proceedings.
If CBS coverage preempts 7 News newscasts, you can see them on sister station WNYF.
On Wednesday House managers explained what they say was the pressure campaign that Trump put on Ukraine to help him win the 2020 presidential election.
Republicans say they heard nothing new.
Trump’s legal team is expected to start its opening arguments on either Friday or Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.