North country sees more than 700 flu cases so far this season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's that time of year again. The flu is running rampant through the north country.
Watertown Urgent Care is diagnosing more than a dozen cases a day.
"We're seeing more and more of an increase. As of even today we may see close to 30, where people may feel they have it," said Mark Knowles, physician assistant.
And it hasn't plateaued yet. So far this season, Lewis County has seen 107 cases, Jefferson County 373 and St. Lawrence County 243. Most of those cases being the Influenza B strain.
"So we would usually see Influenza A first, then B, so we're only seeing mostly B right now. So I anticipate we'll see an increase in Influenza A cases this season as well," said Faith Lustik, Jefferson County Public Health planner.
So even if you've already had the flu this season, you could get it again in the other strain.
"So as far as key things - minimize exposure to those that have it, lots of hand washing, cover yourself when you cough," said Knowles.
As far as the flu shot, although it can take a few weeks to kick in, doctors are still encouraging you to get one and, in fact, another one a month after your first.
“It’s really important that parents understand that once your child gets their first flu shot, they need antoher one over 28 days later, or antoher one in that season to be fully vaccinated from the flu,” said Lustik.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.