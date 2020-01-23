A pleasant couple of days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A high-pressure system will keep the north country dry for the next couple of days.
The weekend, though, will be another story.
Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 both Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny Thursday and mostly cloudy Friday.
Snow could develop after midnight Friday and continue into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s Saturday, so the snow will change into a mix of rain and snow by afternoon.
Higher elevations could see snow accumulate Saturday night into Sunday and Sunday will most likely also have a mix of rain or snow.
Sunday's highs will be in the mid-30s.
Highs will be in the low to mid-30s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
There’s a small chance of snow on Monday. It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday and partly sunny on Wednesday.
