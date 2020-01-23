Red Cross reports critical shortage of Type O blood

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There's a critical shortage of Type O blood and the American Red Cross is urging donors to give.
The Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of Type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Typically, it aims to have a 5-day supply.
Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and Type O negative can be transfused to patients with any blood type.
While Type O blood is most needed right now, the Red Cross has a critical need for all types.
“Typically during the holiday season we see about 500 fewer blood drives running through that time frame and then you add in the seasonal illnesses. Influenza is really widespread at the moment. We’re seeing a lot less donors coming in and being able to donate just because of seasonal illnesses. Typically that accounts for about 25,000 less blood units being collected,” said Jerilyn McConnell, account manager for Biomedical in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Over the next 3 weeks there are 30 blood drives in Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties. You can find a blood drive near you at Redcrossblood.org.
