Red Cross reports critical shortage of Type O blood

“Typically during the holiday season we see about 500 fewer blood drives running through that time frame and then you add in the seasonal illnesses. Influenza is really widespread at the moment. We’re seeing a lot less donors coming in and being able to donate just because of seasonal illnesses. Typically that accounts for about 25,000 less blood units being collected,” said Jerilyn McConnell, account manager for Biomedical in Jefferson and Lewis counties.