Robert F. Lytle, 67, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert F. Lytle (Bob) passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at his home after a long, hard fight with cancer.
Arrangements are with Fox & Murray Funeral home in Ogdensburg, NY. There will be no calling hours or services per Robert’s requests.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sherry Lytle of Heuvelton; sons Robert Lytle Jr. and his wife Ashlee of Massena; Jonathan Lytle and his companion Hillary of Massena; Justin Smith and his wife Mattie” of Leavenworth, Kansas; a daughter Renee McGregor and her husband Chris of Massena; a brother William Lytle; a sister Catherine Jean Lytle both of Heuvelton, NY; along with 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild with another due in June.
He was predeceased by his parents; Robert and Beatrice (Paro) Lytle.
Robert was born on May 27, 1952 in Ogdensburg NY and graduated from Heuvelton Central School. He married Linda McDonald in 1973, which ended in divorce. He then married Sherry Dalton on April 16, 1988.
During his career he worked for the Town of Oswegatchie, Winters and Lawrence Milk Haulers, Allstate Asphalt, Augsbury and then was self-employed for the last 20 years as a heating plumbing contractor, d/b/a Lytles Heating and Plumbing.
Robert enjoyed being outside and on the go, visiting with his friends of many years, working on things like tractors, old cars and anything he could tinker with. He also cherished being in the woods, working in his garage, and time spent with his grandchildren, whether it was building them things or just spending time with them.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton First Responders, 95 North State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with Sherry and family at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.