Senators: Fort Drum should be home for new HQ

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s two U.S. senators announced a major push Thursday to make Fort Drum the home of the Army’s newest Corps Headquarters.
If Drum gets the headquarters, it would bring “new, good paying jobs” to the north country, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said in a statement.
Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sent a letter to the Secretary of The Army, Ryan McCarthy, arguing that Drum is the “ideal location for a new Corps Headquarters.”
A Corps headquarters oversees several Divisions in the Army; think of it as the next step up from a Division. A Corps headquarters is made up of senior leadership, including a three star general, and brings with it 600-700 soldiers.
There are currently three headquarters in the Army - I Corps, III Corps and XVIII Airborne Corps - and the new one would be a fourth headquarters.
Earlier this month, the Army published a list of 31 installations, including Drum, which are potential homes for the new headquarters.
Schumer and Gillibrand told McCarthy “Fort Drum is one of the most advanced Army bases in the United States and possesses all the capabilities that make it best in class to support” a new headquarters unit.
In particular, they cite Wheeler-Sack Airfield, Fort Drum’s location on the east coast and some scheduled improvements - to rail service on post and to Fort Drum’s drone facilities - as reasons to pick Drum.
"It (Drum) is without a doubt the best positioned to welcome the new Army Corps Headquarters and I urge the Army to select it for this critical duty,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
Drum’s " highly-skilled and experienced personnel ensure that Fort Drum would be more than capable of housing this new organization,” said Schumer.
It’s not clear when the final decision will be made.
