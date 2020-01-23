Snowtown paint & sip brings out people’s creative side

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snowtown USA events continued Wednesday night with folks picking up a glass of wine and a paint brush.
A paint and sip was held at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Watertown.
People put their painting skills to the test. The goal was to paint an old-fashion lantern.
There are many family friendly events in the Snowtown lineup, but this was an opportunity for adults to unwind.
“It’s just a nice, relaxing atmosphere,” the Fairfield Inn’s Elizabeth Lalone and Karen Nielsen said. “Come out and enjoy yourself on a nice cold night, grab a glass of wine, learn to paint, get to know some new people, and see what our hotel is like.”
Snowtown USA finishes Sunday with Thompson Park Day, which, weather permitting, will feature hot air balloon rides.
