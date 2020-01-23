Terry Remington Caswell, 73, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A funeral service for Terry Remington Caswell, age 73, of Waddington, NY, will be held on Saturday, Feb, 8, 2020 at Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, NY.
The calling hours will be held from 10 - 12 with the service to follow at 12. In honor of Terry’s life, a luncheon at the American Legion, 22 Fenton St., Waddington, NY will immediately follow.
Terry passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY surrounded by his loving family.
Terry was born March 11, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY the son of the late George R. (Dort) Caswell and Arleen A. (Morris) Palmer. He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1964.
He married Sue Ellen (Boney) Caswell whom he was married to for over 40 years. The marriage ended in divorce, but they remained friends.
He was a volunteer member of the Waddington American Legion, Post 420. He was also a past member of the Waddington Rescue Squad.
After returning from active duty with the NYS National Guard, where he attained the rank of Sgt. E6, he was employed with DeFelsko Corporation as a service representative. Later, he was employed at General Motors for 16 years as a machine repair millwright. Upon his retirement, Terry and Sue purchased the local hardware store in Waddington, NY. For 30 years, they owned and operated Caswell True Value with a commitment to providing goods and services to the community.
Terry had a strong work ethic; he was a hard-working individual whether as an employee, owner of a hardware store, or at home. His passion as a mechanic had him tinkering with and improving his house, boat, or cars. For many years, he enjoyed coaching and traveling with his son to play hockey. He also enjoyed fishing and boating with family and friends on the St. Lawrence River.
Over the years, he valued the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He would attend their many events with love and pride. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his loving and long-time companion, Carolyn Duffy whom gave him great care, support, and friendship.
Terry is survived by his mother, Arleen (Morris) Caswell, 96, of Nashville, TN; twin daughters, Tina Caswell (Daniel Johnson), Trudy Caswell-Ryan (Robert) and son, Troy Caswell (Ruth) and his former wife, Sue. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Nicholas and Eric Johnson, Jennifer and Alyssa Ryan and Parker, Aspen, and Mason Caswell.
He is also survived by his sisters, Tamara Lowe and her husband Kevin of White River Junction, VT and Shelley Moore and her husband Tim of Mt. Juliet, TN and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Terry’s memory may choose to send donations to the Waddington Fire Department; PO Box 352, Waddington, NY 13694, or Waddington Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 331, Waddington, NY 13694, or the St. Lawrence Valley, SPCA. P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.PhillipsMemorial.com. A burial will take place in the spring at the Riverside Cemetery, William Street in Gouverneur, NY.
