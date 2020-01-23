Terry Remington Caswell, 73, of Waddington

After returning from active duty with the NYS National Guard, where he attained the rank of Sgt. E6, he was employed with DeFelsko Corporation as a service representative. Later, he was employed at General Motors for 16 years as a machine repair millwright. Upon his retirement, Terry and Sue purchased the local hardware store in Waddington, NY. For 30 years, they owned and operated Caswell True Value with a commitment to providing goods and services to the community.