Trooper suspended without pay for firing weapon into tire
January 23, 2020 at 10:56 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 11:13 AM

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A state trooper from the Malone area has been suspended for firing his weapon into the rear tire of a fleeing vehicle.

State police say Trooper Shawn Windoloski, a three-year veteran of the force, has been suspended without pay while the January 19 incident is under investigation.

Troopers say Windoloski fired his weapon to disable a vehicle that had been stopped in the town of Fort Covington.

Troopers originally spotted the vehicle speeding on State Route 37. It failed to stop, which led to a short pursuit.

A man fled the vehicle when it was stopped on Frye Road and the vehicle took off again.

That's when Windoloski fired his weapon.

The driver was taken into custody after a four-mile pursuit and the passenger was found later. The passenger had suffered a mild heart attack when he fled and suffered minor injuries when he was taken into custody.

A trooper also suffered minor injuries while taking the subject into custody.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation continues.

