Trooper suspended without pay for firing weapon into tire

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A state trooper from the Malone area has been suspended for firing his weapon into the rear tire of a fleeing vehicle.
State police say Trooper Shawn Windoloski, a three-year veteran of the force, has been suspended without pay while the January 19 incident is under investigation.
Troopers say Windoloski fired his weapon to disable a vehicle that had been stopped in the town of Fort Covington.
Troopers originally spotted the vehicle speeding on State Route 37. It failed to stop, which led to a short pursuit.
A man fled the vehicle when it was stopped on Frye Road and the vehicle took off again.
That's when Windoloski fired his weapon.
The driver was taken into custody after a four-mile pursuit and the passenger was found later. The passenger had suffered a mild heart attack when he fled and suffered minor injuries when he was taken into custody.
A trooper also suffered minor injuries while taking the subject into custody.
No charges have been filed.
The investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.