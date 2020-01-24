Athlete of the Week: Jarett Beach

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from LaFargeville, who’s been putting up points in bunches.
Talented senior, Jarett Beach, has been on a scoring spree. He earned 25 points against Sandy Creek, 29 points vs Alexandria, 29 points vs Belleville Henderson, another 50 points against Alexandria and then 26 points vs Copenhagen.
He’s averaging 21 points and over 13 rebounds a game this season.
Jarett is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 24, 2020. To see a little of Jarett in action, and hear from him, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
