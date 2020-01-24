Changes coming for American Red Cross’s north country chapter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The American Red Cross's north country chapter is nearing the end of a redesign.
It will change which counties the chapter services, along with the name.
It will soon be called the Central and Northern New York chapter and will include Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer counties.
Officials from Red Cross say a new executive director hasn't been picked to run the chapter yet.
Interim Executive Director Ben Comin says that person might not be headquartered in Watertown, but people who rely on Red Cross won't notice a difference.
"A permanent executive director will be named over this new chapter. But, otherwise, things are going to remain exactly the same. Service delivery will be the same to these areas. There will be no changes whatsoever. It's important to remember that 90 percent of our workforce are volunteers," said Comin.
Officials from Red Cross say the redesigns are happening nationwide.
The changes are expected to be finalized in April.
