China building a hospital to treat virus, expands lockdowns

BEIJING (AP) - China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected by a new virus that has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities on the eve of the country’s most important holiday.
The central city of Wuhan and neighboring cities have halted public transportation and closed temples, cinemas and other public spaces. Food prices spiked as people stocked up for an indefinite isolation, but trucks carrying supplies were being allowed to enter to restock shelves.
Most people appear to be following the instructions to halt the spread of the virus, but China has one of the world’s most extensive systems of surveillance and social controls if its current measures don’t work.
Wuhan, where the outbreak began last month, and seven neighboring cities have a combined population of about 25 million.
A designated hospital with space for 1,000 beds is being built in the style of a facility that Beijing constructed during the SARS epidemic.
It’s due to be finished in less than two weeks.
Major landmarks around China have also closed due to the outbreak of the virus, including Shanghai Disneyland.
The resort was set to celebrate China’s Lunar New Year, but has closed as a preventative measure against the spread of the virus.
