Flannel Casual Red Carpet Tonight Opens the Snowtown Film Festival

1. Sport your finest flannel. 2. Grab your fantastically flanneled date(s). 3. Dash downtown for a tasty bite at a local eatery. 4. Bounce over to the Dulles State Office Building for a snack and an adult beverage from Skewed Brewing. 5. Snap some selfies on the red carpet. 6. Enjoy some great tunes performed by Phil DuMond 7. 40th Anniversary screening of THE SHINING!
Then on Saturday, you and friends attend as many of the 40 films and panels as you possibly can, snacking, networking with filmmakers; and celebrating the awesomeness of our legendary North Country winters, while helping grow this unique film going experience.
