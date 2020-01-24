Fort Drum soldiers come home early from Afghanistan

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Approximately 130 Fort Drum soldiers are back home after their deployment to Afghanistan.
Members of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade returned at around 3 a.m. Friday and were reunited with friends and family following a welcome home ceremony.
The soldiers came home early from their deployment to Afghanistan after about three months. Officials said most of the unit is still in Afghanistan as the soldiers are part of a 9-month deployment.
Officials said there may be further redeployments back home depending on the dictates of the mission.
"The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade continues to assess their mission first hand and implement small changes to their personnel structure thus allowing them to optimize how they execute the mission. This optimization allows them to send some soldiers home early in order for them to attend professional military education courses or to assist with critical mission duties back at Fort Drum," public affairs officials with Fort Drum said.
During the soldiers’ time in Afghanistan, they worked to move personnel and equipment, officials said.
