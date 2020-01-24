Fort Drum welcomes Butler as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Former Watertown Mayor Joe Butler is welcomed into his new role as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.
There was a transition ceremony on Fort Drum Friday afternoon. As the post welcomed Butler, it also said farewell to Anthony Keating who had served in the role for 24 years. The Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army promotes good relations between the Army and the public and the Army secretary about regional issues.
Butler says he looks forward to maintaining his relationship with Fort Drum and continuing to build the bridge between civilians and the military community.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be rewarding and work and a nice responsibility as well. It’s going to be a privilege and an honor to act on behalf of the secretary of the Army and I can’t be more excited,” said Butler. “Tony did a tremendous job for 24 years.”
Butler was sworn in to the position at the Pentagon last week.
