Gladys Sue Siegel, 96, of Brantingham

BRANTINGHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gladys Sue Siegel died peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.
Gladys Sue Siegel was born on June 2, 1923 in Glenfield the daughter of the late Mildred Salmon and William G. Riffanacht, Sue graduated from Herkimer High School in 1941 and Plattsburg State Teachers College in 1946 with a degree in Home Economics.
In January of 1946 after World War II, Sue married Forrest C. Siegel, Jr. at the First Methodist Church of Herkimer. They lived in Herkimer for 18 years and raised a family of four children; Sandra, Sally, William and John.
During their married life they also lived in Cortland and Chittenango, NY. When they were getting ready to retire, they together with family winterized “Kin Kamp” at Brantingham. This home on Brantingham Lake had been in Sue’s family for three generations and Brantingham was close to her heart.
Sue enjoyed swimming, golfing, gardening, walking with her friends “the walkie talkies”, quilting, reading, sewing, cooking, and taking loving care of her family and friends.
Sue belonged to the Tug Hill Quilters, the prayer group at the First Presbyterian Church, the walkie talkies and various women’s church auxiliary groups wherever she lived.
She was an excellent cook and baker who kept her family and friends well fed. During her lifetime she baked mountains of cookies for church bake sales. Volunteered her time and energy to raise money for her church was a lifelong passion. She was honored as Women of the Year at the Lowville First Presbyterian Church for her tireless efforts.
Sue used her Christian Faith as a compass for her life. She was a caring person who dedicated her life to being forgiving and non-judgmental. Sue was dedicated homemaker, devoted wife and loving mother to her children: Sandra Natale, wife of Peter Natale of Cedar Park, Texas; Sally Nostrant, wife of Jim Nostrant; Bill Siegel; and John Siegel, husband of Kim Siegel all of Brantingham Lake.
She is survived also by her five grandchildren, James B. Nostrant and wife Danielle of Cohoes; Christopher Siegel of Brantingham; Michael Siegel of Lowville; Susanne Denby and husband Bill of Austin, Texas; and Louis Natale of Cedar Park, Texas.
She also has three great grandchildren, Wally Denby, Sofia Natale and Holly Natale.
She lived to be 96 and three quarters years with the family that she loved and cared for.
Calling hours for family and friends are Saturday, January 25th from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A spring burial will take place in Brantingham Cemetery with a memorial service in July of 2020.
Memorials in Sue’s name may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 7707 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367, which she loved.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.